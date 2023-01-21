Forum: Seafaring offers young people a meaningful and rewarding career

The comic by executive infographics journalist Celestino Gulapa in The Sunday Times on Jan 15 depicted a pair of doctor and lawyer parents who appeared worried that their son was considering a seafaring career. While I am sure the cartoonist meant no disrespect to seafarers, the parents’ reaction in the comic does not do justice to the many sacrifices and significant contributions of our seafarers, and the important role they play in the world economy.

Over 80 per cent of global trade is transported via ships. During the Covid-19 pandemic, our seafarers and port workers worked round the clock to ensure the continued flow of goods, especially essentials like food and medical supplies. They are our unsung heroes, working hard behind the scenes to keep global supply chains going.

Seafaring offers our young people a meaningful and rewarding career in the maritime sector, both when they are sailing on board vessels and when they transit to shore-based jobs. Their experience and skills are highly sought after in highly paid shore-based positions such as marine superintendents, technical superintendents and fleet directors of shipping companies. Other fields like marine insurance, marine chartering, brokering, and port and terminals operations, also benefit from seafaring knowledge and expertise.

The Government has been working closely with industry partners and maritime unions to enhance support for our seafarers, and to encourage young Singaporeans to take up a seafaring career.

Since 2002, more than 240 Tripartite Maritime Scholarships have been given out, with more to come in future years. The scholarships have enabled our students to develop their careers with Maritime Singapore, and to further grow Singapore’s position as a hub port and international maritime centre.

We are also developing new capabilities in digitalisation and decarbonisation, which will open up new job opportunities for young people looking to make an impact on improving the resilience and sustainability of global supply chains.

I hope more young Singaporeans, with support and encouragement from their parents, will pursue studies and a career in seafaring, and make maritime their port of call.

Chee Hong Tat

Senior Minister of State for Finance and Transport