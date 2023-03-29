Forum: Screen for colorectal cancer at younger age of 45

Colorectal cancer continues to be the top-ranked cancer overall in Singapore, with the majority of patients diagnosed at advanced stages (AI tool helps docs spot nearly invisible colon cancer growths, March 15).

The five-year survival rate of this cancer here has remained unchanged over the last decade at 61.8 per cent for men and 62.5 per cent for women, according to the Singapore Cancer Registry.

These statistics are in sharp contrast to other developed Asian countries like South Korea (How South Korea achieved one of the best colon cancer survival rates in the world, Jan 2).

The country’s five-year survival rates are one of the best in the world and have risen from 56.2 per cent (1993-1995) to 74.3 per cent (2015-2019). This is attributed to robust cancer screening programmes which detect precancerous polyps early. Three in four cases are picked up early at Stage 1 or 2. Colorectal cancer has also fallen from second to the fourth most common cancer in South Korea since 2008.

Importantly, data published by the American Cancer Society in 2023 highlighted a rapid shift of colorectal cancer incidence to a younger age and at a more advanced stage of disease. One in five cases diagnosed today occur in people younger than 55, compared with one in 10 cases in 1995.

The study does not note any clear explanation for this trend, but screening rates may be a contributing factor.

In 2018, the American Cancer Society lowered the age to screen individuals of average risk from 50 to 45. The US Preventive Services Task Force reached the same conclusion in 2021.

It is timely to also consider lowering the initial age for screening asymptomatic patients in Singapore to 45 from 50 now. This should have only a modest increase in colonoscopy volume without over-straining healthcare resources.

As Singapore moves ahead with the Healthier SG strategy, with an emphasis on prevention, we look forward to a more coordinated effort in encouraging the nation in this important area.

Chew Min Hoe (Dr)

President

Society of Colorectal Surgeons, Singapore