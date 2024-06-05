Forum: Science Centre should reschedule sex and gender talk with more diverse speakers

I was disappointed with the cancellation of the “What is the difference between gender and sex?” talk by the Singapore Science Centre (Science Centre cancels talk discussing differences between sex and gender following public outcry, June 3).

The premise for the event was promising. It was to explore the biological, psychological and cultural influences that shape the understanding of gender and sex. But I believe the lack of diverse representation among the panellists limited the potential for a genuine conversation.

This was a missed opportunity. Open discussions about gender and sexuality, even when potentially divisive, are crucial for societal progress, and vital for fostering understanding and respect.

However, for these discussions to be truly meaningful, they require a balanced and diverse range of viewpoints. The proposed panel, unfortunately, did not reflect the broad spectrum of opinions that exist. Including panellists representing biological and medical perspectives, alongside others with diverse views, would have allowed for a richer and more robust exploration of the topic.

Hence, I would like to urge the Science Centre to reschedule the event, with a refinement to the panel line-up.

By proactively addressing representation in future talks, the Science Centre can create a platform for insightful and impactful discussions on important topics.

Sarah Wong Mayfern