Forum: Schools support student athletes’ efforts in other ways too

We thank Forum writer Yew Woon Si for her support for our student athletes (Schools should send supporters to cheer on fellow students at national games, May 2), and her views on how sports can foster school identity and develop students holistically.

This year’s National School Games take place from February to August, with over 60,000 student athletes competing across 29 sports.

The Ministry of Education encourages schools to send spectators to cheer and support their sporting teams where feasible, subject to schools’ scheduling constraints and other activities in their calendar, as well as venue capacity constraints.

We are heartened that many schools have made efforts to arrange for transport to take student supporters to view the games. Those who cannot watch the games in person can support our student athletes remotely via live streaming (https://playmersiv.live/nsg).

We also celebrate the sporting achievements of all our student athletes through platforms ranging from formal ceremonies to school-based celebrations.

The National School Games are an important schooling experience that contribute to our students’ character-building and holistic development. Our schools will continue to work towards creating a healthy and supportive environment for our students to experience and enjoy the games.

Eugenia Lim

Divisional Director, Student Development Curriculum Division 2

Ministry of Education