Forum: Schools should send supporters to cheer on fellow students at national games

I attended the track and field National School Games recently and want to congratulate the athletes for their performances, whether they won medals or not.

The electrifying atmosphere at the stadium is something that every student should experience. It’s a chance for those attending to cheer their team on, or even athletes not in their team. It fosters a strong school identity and spirit.

I have many fond memories attending such sports meets, to which my alma mater would send bus-loads of students.

It was immaterial whether our school won; I remember wildly cheering my team on and bonding with my friends. It introduced me to a whole new dimension of school life that the classroom could never have provided.

Unfortunately, at the recent National School Games, only a few schools sent large contingents of spectators to support their teams. Schools whose athletes were unlikely to win had only a miserable handful of supporters.

It took a lot of commitment, resilience and sacrifice for the athletes to get into the finals.

For schools to not send a support team sends a message to the students that their attempts and achievements are insignificant and unworthy of the school’s recognition and resources.

Sending a contingent of supporters is a small but important gesture. Perhaps the Ministry of Education should set aside a few non-academic days to allow schools to support their teams.

Yew Woon Si