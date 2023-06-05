Forum: Schools need not offer all sports CCAs

I refer to the letter related to Direct School Admission (DSA) requirements for secondary schools, “Give all students a chance at DSA by beefing up school resources” (May 26).

As a parent, I do agree that all primary schools should be allocated more resources to support pupils’ non-academic pursuits, in order to provide a holistic education. However, I disagree with the idea of having all co-curricular activities (CCAs) at all schools.

For instance, gymnastics is a highly specialised sport, requiring specialised training premises and coaches, and it will be unrealistic to get many schools to offer it. The same logic applies to swimming and some other specialised sports.

Providing many choices may also not work if parents do not encourage their children to lead an active lifestyle at home.

Having all primary schools offer a wide variety of sports CCAs may result in them spreading their resources too thin. But perhaps the one CCA that all schools should offer is athletics.

Relays and multi-skill events in this CCA promote teamwork and all-rounded activities. These skills form the basis of all physical activities and are transferable to other sports.

For those who are “good movers” in primary school and want to take things further, the Junior Sports Academy also allows selected students from all schools to be exposed to different sports.

Each school should be allowed to find its unique selling points – some call it the culture of the school – and focus on those strengths so that students can develop a sense of belonging and identity.

Lee Mei Ling