Forum: Schools inculcating empathy for students with special needs; parents can help too

We agree with Forum writer Lim Hwee San on the importance of educating our children to display empathy towards their peers with disabilities (Teach young children to be empathetic towards peers with disabilities, March 27).

The Ministry of Education will continue with our efforts to nurture students’ understanding and empathy towards their peers with special educational needs (SEN). In character and citizenship education (CCE) lessons, students are instilled with values of empathy, sensitivity and respect towards individuals with disabilities.

Primary school pupils are taught to respect and relate to those who are differently abled, whether in their own class, or the wider community. Students in secondary schools learn about people with disabilities or SEN who have overcome obstacles, and understand that everyone can contribute meaningfully to society. To reinforce the lessons learnt through CCE, students get to interact meaningfully with their peers with SEN through various school experiences, including co-curricular activities, values-in-action projects and inter-school activities.

Additionally, purposeful and sustained interactions between differently abled students are facilitated through meaningful joint activities such as sports, performing arts and learning journeys, through the partnerships between mainstream schools and special education schools.

There are also peer support structures in mainstream schools to encourage students to look out for their peers. For instance, through interventions such as Circle of Friends, peers of students with SEN learn about their challenges, understand how to support them in different social settings, and hone soft skills like active listening and problem-solving.

Efforts to promote inclusivity through the practice of empathy must extend beyond schools. We encourage parents and the wider community to join us in inculcating these values in our students. Together, we can nurture empathetic individuals who appreciate diversity and embrace inclusion in their daily lives.

Dayna Chia

Divisional Director, Special Educational Needs Division

Ministry of Education