Forum: Schools guide students to use AI purposefully for learning

We agree with forum writer Adeline Yong that students must continue to develop resilience, curiosity, and independent thinking as they learn to use artificial intelligence (Teach our children not just how to use AI, but also when not to reach for it, Sept 11).

It is important that AI supports learning without replacing the thinking and effort through which meaningful learning takes place.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) takes an intentional, age- and developmentally-appropriate approach to AI in education, guided by sound pedagogy. At the younger ages, learning remains print-first, with AI only introduced progressively as students grow older and are more ready for independent use.

Teachers are guided to design the learning to best achieve the intended learning outcomes, which may include intentionally withholding the use of AI where appropriate. AI is used only when it can meaningfully support students’ learning needs. Even then, teachers ensure that students continue to have opportunities for productive struggle, which is integral to developing deeper understanding, perseverance and confidence.

The MOE-developed AI tools available through the Singapore Student Learning Space (SLS) are designed with sound pedagogical and learner-centric principles, plus safeguards to mitigate risks such as overreliance.

For example, the Learning Assistant in SLS has built-in guard rails, including requiring teacher activation, allowing teachers to set a maximum number of interactions, and uses prompts that encourage students to think and consider different perspectives rather than simply providing direct answers.

At the same time, MOE recognises that students can readily access commercial AI tools outside school, including chatbots that may provide direct answers and have limited safeguards. Students are therefore taught not only how to use AI, but also to recognise when AI use may hinder their learning. Across the curriculum, students learn to critically evaluate AI-generated output and use AI purposefully.

Parents also play an important role in shaping their children’s habits and attitudes towards learning with AI. They can role-model purposeful use at home, discuss what responsible and ethical AI use entails, and encourage their children to reflect on what they tried and learnt before turning to AI for help.

MOE and our schools will continue to work closely with parents and the wider community to help students develop not only AI literacy, but also the resilience, curiosity and independent thinking that will serve them well throughout life.

Lee Lin Yee

Divisional Director, Educational Technology

Ministry of Education