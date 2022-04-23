Forum: School start time discussion should focus on what is best for children

The topic of school start times is being discussed once again. I am a therapist in private practice, and among my clients are students aged 11 to 19 who are experiencing mental health challenges.

A typical day for secondary school students could start as early as 5.30am, depending on the distance between home and school. If there are no co-curricular activities (CCAs) or supplementary classes, they may be home by 3pm. This is rare because on shorter school days, they attend tuition classes.

Most of them have CCAs and supplementary classes and would be home only in the evening.

After a shower and dinner, it could be after 8pm when they sit down and start their homework. By the time they finish their homework, it could be close to midnight. And this does not include revision for tests and exams.

In this situation, how do we teach them good sleep habits (Besides tackling school start times, teach kids good sleep habits, April 20)? Are parents prepared to accept that their children do not submit homework on time because they need to get to bed by a certain time?

And as for the argument that when school starts early, parents can get to work on time and bus operators can then provide transport for workers (Later school start times may not be ideal solution, April 20), it appears we are asking our children to shoulder the adults' burdens.

Some also blame sleep deprivation on the use of digital devices (Sleep deprivation a result of too many distractions in tech-rich society, April 18). Instead of blaming the use of gadgets, perhaps we should question what makes our children spend so much time on their gadgets. Are their gadgets their lifeline to cope with the stressors they face daily?

All our efforts to deal with youth mental health issues will come to nothing if society is not giving our young the necessary support.

Shirley Woon