Forum: School coaches and instructors must observe high standards of conduct

We thank Mr Goh Wee Ming for his views on protecting the mental well-being of our student athletes (Look out for emotional abuse of youth athletes, Jan 12).

Even as they support and spur student athletes on to achieve their full potential, all coaches and instructors engaged by our schools must observe high standards of professional conduct. They are expected to practise responsible coaching and be respectful in their interactions with students.

They must also ensure the physical and emotional well-being of students, and practise good sportsmanship in words and deed by using appropriate language, tone and gestures.

Teachers are on site during training sessions to monitor interactions between students and their instructors, and are trained to look out for signs of distress in students, monitor their well-being and provide support if needed.

Under the refreshed Character and Citizenship Education curriculum, students are taught how to recognise signs of distress, understand mental health problems, and know when to seek support.

Outside the classroom, schools also engage and support parents with information on how to look out for signs of distress among students, and how parents can encourage their children to share their concerns with them.

We will continue to work with schools and parents to provide a holistic and safe learning environment for all our students.

Eugenia Lim

Divisional Director, Student Development Curriculum Division 2

Ministry of Education