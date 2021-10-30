Forum: Schemes available for different stages of artists' career

We thank Mr Chung Meng San for sharing his views (Artistic talent is not limited by one's age, Oct 26).

We agree that initiatives which promote artistic talent in Singapore should be accessible to all ages to create a sustainable and diverse arts ecosystem.

The support of artists' careers and the development of their creative practice call for a range of capability development programmes and grant schemes at different stages of their growth journey.

The Young Artist Award mentioned is but one of the ways the National Arts Council (NAC) supports local talent.

To encourage talents across all ages who push artistic boundaries and create a positive impact for Singapore and the world, there are the NAC Arts Scholarship and leadership development programmes, such as the Singapore Regional Fellowship at the International Society for the Performing Arts.

For recognising established practitioners who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and dedication to the arts, there are awards such as the Cultural Medallion.

We value the work by a diversity of arts practitioners and professionals through our programmes and policies.

The recent Arts and Culture Resilience Package backs arts practitioners through funding support for digitalising programmes or incorporating technology when art-making.

We appreciate Mr Chung's feedback which provides us with valuable perspectives as we develop the road map for arts development in the next iteration of the Arts Plan.

As Singapore's champion of the arts, we continue to work with our stakeholders and sharpen our focus through active consultation with the community.

NAC remains committed to cultivating an inclusive and distinctive local arts scene.

May Tan

Director, Education and Development

National Arts Council