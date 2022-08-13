Forum: Schedule seniors for early fasting blood tests at polyclinics

Polyclinics must look into how appointments are scheduled, especially for fasting blood tests for seniors.

I have had bad experiences at polyclinics for more than 23 years.

For a fasting blood test, a person has to fast for at least 10 hours. If the appointment is for the next day at noon, you have to stop eating by 2am. No one eats at that time, so you are likely to have had your dinner at around 8pm, and fasted for 16 hours.

How can a senior be expected to fast for 16 hours? I have seen other seniors complaining about this to polyclinic staff.

Polyclinics should schedule seniors for 8am blood tests, right after they open. Have more staff on hand, and give seniors the early appointments. Seniors should not be scheduled for a fasting blood test after 10am.

Don't make seniors wait 16 hours between meals.

Wee Gim Leong