Forum: SCDF regularly reviews protection adequacy of bomb shelters

We refer to Mr Daniel Tan Yong Nam’s letter, “Does state of bomb shelters need to be reviewed?” (Sept 26).

The Civil Defence (CD) Shelter Programme was established in 1983 to protect our population during wartime. Over the years, we have progressively built a network of public shelters where our population can take temporary refuge during a bombardment or air raid.

There are currently 586 public shelters located across the island in underground MRT stations, HDB void decks, community centres, schools and government buildings. More will be built to cater to our growing population.

Besides public shelters, household shelters and storey shelters are the other components of our CD Shelter Programme. Since 1997, all new residential developments are required to provide either household or storey shelters.

These shelters are designed to withstand blast and fragmentation effects.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) regularly reviews the adequacy of these different types of shelters, and more generally protection for the public during wartime, in the face of new developments in weaponry, among others.

Another integral part of the CD Shelter Programme is the Public Warning System (PWS). The PWS is an islandwide network of sirens to warn the public of imminent threats that may endanger their lives.

During wartime, the PWS will be sounded to alert the population to seek refuge in a shelter, and to inform them when it is safe to leave the shelter.

More information on the CD Shelter Programme can be found on the SCDF website at www.scdf.gov.sg.

Tan Bang Xiang (Lieutenant-Colonel)

Senior Assistant Director

Corporate Communications Department

Singapore Civil Defence Force