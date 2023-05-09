Forum: SCDF encourages residents to learn about fire evacuation procedures

We thank Mr Colin Ting Fook Mun for his letter, “More publicity needed on evacuation of HDB residents during fires” (May 5).

If you discover a fire in a residential unit, you should immediately call 995 for Singapore Civil Defence Force’s (SCDF) assistance. If you are on the affected floor, try to alert your neighbours to the fire. Then evacuate to the ground floor in an orderly manner via the stairs.

Help residents who are elderly or less mobile to the ground floor, if you can. If this is not possible, guide them to the nearest staircase landing away from the fire, and then seek help from SCDF or the police to evacuate them to safety.

During a residential unit fire, SCDF firefighters and police officers will typically evacuate residents on the affected floor, as well as those living on the two floors above the unit on fire. SCDF will coordinate with the police should more units need to be evacuated.

For smoother evacuations, residents can do their part and ensure that common areas such as lift lobbies, corridors and staircases are unobstructed and free of clutter.

We encourage residents to learn casualty evacuation methods and other life-saving skills through SCDF’s Community Emergency Preparedness Programme. This programme is conducted free at the four SCDF division headquarters and covers the use of fire extinguishers and automated external defibrillators, cardiopulmonary resuscitation and improvised first aid.

More information on emergency preparedness, including fire safety and evacuation procedures, is available in the Civil Defence Emergency Handbook.

SCDF also works with People’s Association to organise Community Resilience Day roadshows to share basic life-saving and emergency preparedness skills with the public.

More information on SCDF’s programmes and its handbook can be found on its website at www.scdf.gov.sg

Wesley Lim (Colonel)

Director

Volunteer and Community Partnership Department

Singapore Civil Defence Force