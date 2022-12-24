Forum: Scan and Win Challenge QR codes can’t be reinstated as venue collaborations have ended

We thank Ms Lee Chay Buay for her suggestions for the National Steps Challenge Scan and Win Challenge (Reinstate QR codes for health challenge in areas where people exercise daily, Dec 21).

As the Scan and Win Challenge touch points are made available in collaboration with venue partners, and some of these collaborations have concluded, we are unable to reactivate the QR codes before the challenge ends on March 31, 2023.

There are currently more than 30 touch points that nudge participants to keep active as they go about their lifestyle and recreational activities.

At these locations where many participants are scanning the QR codes, we have ensured that the QR codes are placed at suitable heights or positions for ease of scanning.

We are heartened by the strong participation in the Scan and Win Challenge, and we would like to encourage everyone to continue to keep active. Meeting the daily physical activity milestones in the National Steps Challenge not only lets individuals earn Healthpoints but will also enable them to reap the health benefits of an active lifestyle.

Alice Ong

Deputy Director, Physical Activity and Weight Management

Health Promotion Board