Forum: Say no to abuse of healthcare workers and speak up for them

The abuse of healthcare workers is a matter of great concern.

As patients and family caregivers, we believe kindness to healthcare professionals is critical.

The pandemic has put a great strain on healthcare services. Many healthcare workers have quit, adding to the burden of those remaining. This bodes ill for patients and families.

We cannot control the adverse impact of Covid-19, but we can change the way we respond to the healthcare teams.

While we want and expect compassionate care from healthcare workers, it is equally important for us to be respectful, courteous and understanding, to help create trust and build rapport.

After all, it takes two hands to clap and we are all humans driven by emotions.

We desire well-considered advice and treatment, delivered compassionately.

To achieve this, and to elevate the patient experience, healthcare administrators must improve systems and processes, and communications training for staff.

But healthcare service is not merely a business transaction, of "I pay" and therefore "I demand service".

We entrust our care, and our family's care, to healthcare teams, especially during these challenging and vulnerable times.

When we receive less than ideal care and service, we may get angry or irritated.

Can we empathise with healthcare workers, who are stressed and struggling with a heavy workload made worse by these uncertain times? They are also worried for their own health, and that of their family.

Or, just like any of us, they may have had a bad day.

Whatever the reason, abusive behaviour by patients and families is not acceptable.

Be it abusing staff verbally or physically, or making snide remarks like "Are you formally trained?" or "Go back to your country", such behaviour has no place in any hospital, nursing home or clinic.

Say no to abuse and if you see it, speak up for the healthcare worker or call security if needed.

Hospitals should take strong actions to stem abuse.

We have the power to create the conditions for kind and compassionate care.

We start with ourselves and we call on all patients and caregivers to say no to abuse and to be kind and respectful.

Ai Ling Sim-Devadas

Ellil Mathiyan

Co-Chairs

SingHealth Patient Advocacy Network

On behalf of eight other leaders of patient organisations