Forum: Save electricity before we are forced to ration it

I refer to the article “Voluntary power cuts may be encouraged in extreme gas shortage; power rationing a last resort: EMA” (May 10).

Electricity, like water, is a precious resource. It is even more so because, like water, we can only obtain a limited amount on our own.

Renewable energy, like solar and wind, can produce only a small fraction of the energy the country uses. Yet, in the face of global competition for natural gas, from which we get about 95 per cent of our electricity, our consumption has been increasing from 2020 to 2022.

While industrial consumption accounts for a large portion of our national consumption, organisations and individuals need to play a part.

I have seen employees in an open-concept office with wall-to-wall and floor-to-ceiling windows turn on lights for more visibility, instead of raising the blinds. I have seen residents leave lights on in another room because they would be going back in more than an hour later.

I have seen organisation leaders and operational personnel insist on a surplus of lights for aesthetic reasons.

There are many other examples of electricity wastage.

Switches are turned on and off by human hands. Let us all be very conservative about our electricity consumption before we are forced to cut our usage due to limited available resources.

Adam Reutens-Tan