Forum: Saudi Arabia has taken steps to promote interfaith efforts, understanding between religions

The prelude of Mr Barry Desker's article (Preacher and protests - what's driving Islam's conservative shift in Indonesia, May 26) stated that the "radical views of controversial preacher Abdul Somad Batubara and his supporters are the product of two trends - the rise of a generation of social media savvy youth and Saudi-funded religious schooling".

The Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia finds this statement inaccurate, as extremist views in general are a product of various complicated social, cultural and economic factors that are affecting many countries around the world.

Saudi Arabia has taken various measures to promote interfaith understanding and dialogue.

In November 2008, the kingdom sponsored a major interfaith conference at the United Nations that brought together religious leaders from many different faiths to stress the fundamental tenets they share.

In 2012, the kingdom helped establish the King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Centre for Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue.

In 2016, King Salman bin Abdulaziz met Coptic Pope Tawadros II when he visited Egypt, which was a powerful signal to Muslims and non-Muslims around the world that the kingdom is a tolerant state open to religions and works to spread moderate religious thought.

Just recently, on May 11 and 12, the Muslim World League held a forum for promoting common values among followers of religions, which aimed to consolidate the values of moderation in human societies, confront the threat of any extremist ideology, and transform the clashes between followers of religions and civilisations into understanding, cooperation and solidarity.

The kingdom also contributed to the establishment of the Global Centre for Combating Extremist Ideology, which aims to refute extremist discourse, combat its activities and limit its effects, confront extremist ideology and prevent affiliation with it, sympathy with it or contribution to its activities, and to promote a culture of moderation, tolerance and acceptance. The centre was inaugurated during then United States President Donald Trump's visit to Saudi Arabia in May 2017.

Those who want to know more about the kingdom's efforts on this issue can visit the centre's website at https://etidal.org/en/home/

Saad Abu Haimed

Head of Media Department

Royal Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Singapore

Barry Desker's note:

The embassy's letter highlighted the recent initiatives of the Saudi government.

I commend these initiatives, as they augur well for positive interreligious relations, religious tolerance and social harmony. These policy changes should have a positive impact in the years ahead.

However, my article discussed the effects of Saudi, and more generally Middle Eastern, export of Wahhabi doctrines to the region for more than 40 years.

In Indonesia, this included the establishment in 1980 of the Islamic and Arabic College of Indonesia, a branch of the Imam Mohammad ibn Saud Islamic University in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the provision of scholarships to Mecca and Madinah, and the funding of mosques led by religious teachers who advocated Wahhabi doctrines.

Even if there is no further funding, these graduates will continue to advocate a strict, literal interpretation of Islam. They will influence the outlook of a younger generation of Muslims.

Such doctrines are undermining the traditional tolerant and inclusive approach to religion in Indonesia and are likely to pose a challenge for Indonesian policymakers in the years ahead.