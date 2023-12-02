Forum: Safra committed to catering to both current and former NSmen

We thank Mr Richard Cheng and Mr Patrick Tan Keong Boon for their suggestions on expanding Safra’s role in catering to the fitness, learning and lifestyle needs of former national servicemen (Mindef can work with Safra to help retired NSmen keep fit, Nov 28, and Have more Safra clubhouse activities for retired NSmen, Nov 30)

Safra and our in-club vendors offer a diverse range of programmes and courses tailored to various interests, profiles and age groups, including IT courses and more.

Members can also join interest groups focused on photography, movies, community services and travel. We organise external events such as family carnivals, museum visits and entertainment events.

We encourage everyone to visit the Safra website, mobile app and social media pages, and grant us marketing consent to receive updates on courses, events and offers.

For the fitness needs of national servicemen, Safra’s EnergyOne gyms provide a good range of equipment, personal training services, and fitness and wellness programmes.

Additionally, Safra has collaborated with physiotherapy providers to address the fitness requirements of current and former NSmen.

Physiotherapists from Heartland Rehab and Physio & Sole Clinic, located at Safra Choa Chu Kang and Safra Punggol, respectively, will guide patients with recovery or strengthening exercises at Safra EnergyOne gyms during physiotherapy consultations. Safra members enjoy discounted rates for the consultation service.

Safra is committed to providing quality facilities and programmes for NSmen and their families, and will continue collaborating with stakeholders to offer relevant programmes for NSmen and former NSmen.

Hovman Goh

Director, Strategic Marketing & Communications

Safra