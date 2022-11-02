Forum: Safra clubhouses provide national servicemen recreation at low cost

I refer to the Forum letter, “Good-quality, affordable pre-school education essential for the majority” (Oct 31).

The model of using public funds to serve the housing, education and healthcare needs of the majority of Singaporeans, while giving people who can afford it the option of paying more for choices and frills, can also be seen in the provision of club facilities for national servicemen.

Safra clubhouses were built to cater to the recreational needs of national servicemen, many of whom might find it difficult to afford country club memberships.

Till today, Safra membership is heavily subsidised. Veterans like me pay only $5 in membership fees for five years.

The Home Team also has clubs which are heavily subsidised.

Such clubs give national servicemen and their families a chance to come together and unwind in a nice recreational centre without having to pay top dollar for private club memberships.

Roland Paul Ang