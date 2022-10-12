Forum: Safety should override sentiments for heritage preservation

Updated
Published
1 min ago

The imminent demolition of Marine Parade Community Building is not the first time a building deemed by some to have heritage value is set to be redeveloped (Heritage worries over pulling down community building, Oct 10).

In the 1970s, a whole stretch of Kreta Ayer buildings that were more significant in terms of architecture heritage were torn down for development.

From the start, discerning passers-by could tell the Marine Parade Community Building's roof structure presented a challenge to easy maintenance.

Safety has to override sentiments for heritage preservation.

Thomas Lee Hock Seng (Dr)

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top