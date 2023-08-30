Forum: Safety of all at Environment Building prioritised

We refer to the letter by Mr Foo Sing Kheng, “Building under lockdown, yet cafeteria was open” (Aug 26).

The safety of all staff and stakeholders, including the public, at the Environment Building was our topmost priority during the security situation on Aug 23. Upon receiving an alleged bomb threat, we alerted the police immediately, and entry into the Environment Building, including the cafeteria, was restricted. These restrictions were lifted around 12.15pm, after the police concluded their security checks without finding any items of security concern.

In line with our security assessment of the situation, staff working in the Environment Building were allowed to return to collect their belongings and encouraged to work from home. The cafeteria was reopened for takeaways only.

We assure Mr Foo that the safety of everyone at the Environment Building was and remains our key concern. We thank him for his feedback.

Kho Soo Pei

Divisional Director, Corporate Development

Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment