Forum: Safety and well-being of student athletes a top priority

We thank Lee Wei Tong for his feedback (Why still no basketball in School Games?, April 12).

While the number of Covid-19 cases in the community remains low, the risk of transmission remains a concern, even in phase three of the country's reopening.

That is why the Ministry of Education (MOE) has moved carefully to resume the National School Games (NSG) this year, starting with 12 non-contact sports for the A, B and senior divisions that have limited contact and intermingling between participants.

The remaining 17 sports, including basketball, involve either prolonged physical contact during the sport, intermingling between students from different schools throughout the competition, and/or have a large number of students gathering in a venue.

To safeguard the safety and well-being of student athletes, these sports will remain suspended for now.

MOE will continue to monitor the Covid-19 situation closely, and consider resuming more games through inter-school competitions, and for the C and junior divisions later in the year.

Despite the tough times we find ourselves in, many of our student athletes have continued to demonstrate adaptability, resilience and grit. They continue to give their best and strive for excellence during training and co-curricular activity sessions.

This spirit is commendable, and is a good reminder that sporting excellence goes beyond achievements in competitions like the NSG.

Tan Chen Kee

Divisional Director

Student Development Curriculum Division

Ministry of Education