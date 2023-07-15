Forum: Safer to have screen doors at LRT stations than AI video system

The video analytics system powered by artificial intelligence (AI) on the Bukit Panjang LRT line can capture only events before accidents occur (SMRT launches AI-based video system to improve commuter safety on Bukit Panjang LRT, July 6).

It will be too late to save someone suddenly jumping, being pushed or falling unconscious onto the tracks. This is the same issue with non-AI-based video systems that monitor activities at MRT and LRT platforms.

Platform screen doors are still the solution. Before they were installed at MRT stations, there had been numerous deaths and serious injuries as people fell onto the tracks. The screen doors have been successful in preventing such deaths and injuries, improving safety and giving commuters peace of mind.

It was reported that there is insufficient space on the platforms to install them. Signal controls and cables are usually small and screen doors do not require much power to operate.

Their installation is unlikely to take up a significant amount of platform space. Also, the doors will be before the yellow line, and do not constrain commuter movement at the platform.

In Japan, screen doors have been progressively added at existing train and subway platforms, even at platform areas with space constraints, where walls and columns are at most 1.5m from the doors.

Over the past decade, there have been two deaths and one injury arising from passengers falling onto LRT tracks.

If installing screen doors at all LRT stations can help prevent more deaths, then the authorities should consider doing so to improve the safety of public commuting.

Aaron Ang Chin Guan