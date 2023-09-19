Forum: Safeguarding animal welfare a shared social responsibility

We thank the Forum writer for the letter “Stricter enforcement of law on pet neglect needed” (Sept 13).

Being a pet owner is a lifelong commitment, and owners must be responsible and provide appropriate care for the animals. The Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS), a cluster of the National Parks Board (NParks), will take appropriate enforcement action against anyone who does not care for his pet adequately or commits an act of animal cruelty. The cats found in the Bukit Merah flat are under the care of AVS, and the case is being investigated (AVS probing alleged animal neglect after 20 cats rescued from Bukit Merah flat, Sept 7).

The Government adopts an inter-agency approach to address hoarding because of its complexity. AVS is the first responder for animal-related issues. Guided by the Hoarding Management Framework, AVS’ role in the hoarding task force is to assess if there are animal health and welfare concerns. The priority is to determine if the animals have been neglected or ill-treated, and to ascertain their welfare and health condition.

Factors such as the quality of care provided to the animals, overall living environment, and behaviour, are considered to determine if there has been a failure in duty of care. AVS also partners stakeholders such as animal welfare groups and pet owners to investigate cases and re-home the animals where necessary.

Apart from potentially compromising the welfare of the animals, animal hoarding often causes problems for the resident and neighbours and results in hygiene and potential public health issues. In instances where the resident has suspected mental health issues or socio-emotional needs, AVS will work with agencies and community partners such as social service agencies to support the resident. The support from the resident’s family and community is also necessary for such interventions to be successful.

Safeguarding animal welfare is a shared social responsibility. The public can play a part by promptly reporting, and providing photos or videos of, suspected cases of animal cruelty or pet abandonment at www.avs.gov.sg/feedback or our Animal Response Centre on 1800-476-1600.

Jessica Kwok

Group Director,

Animal & Veterinary Service

National Parks Board