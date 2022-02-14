Forum: SafeEntry stickers support compliance checks

We refer to Mr Tan Khee Shian's letter, "SafeEntry stickers often serve no purpose" (Feb 9).

From November last year, hawker centres managed by the National Environment Agency (NEA) and NEA-appointed operators have put in place vaccination checks at access points to facilitate dine-in by up to five vaccinated persons.

Those who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated can only purchase food to take away. For identification, fully vaccinated or other eligible persons are given a sticker, while the unvaccinated or partially vaccinated will not receive one.

Currently, the use of stickers is a common approach at food and beverage establishments with vaccination-differentiated safe management measures (VDS), beyond hawker centres.

We seek the understanding and cooperation of diners to use the sticker boards provided at the exits of these premises, or dispose of used stickers in litter bins.

VDS protect the vulnerable and at-risk groups. We urge individuals to receive vaccination as well as the booster dose to maintain their fully vaccinated status.

We also urge all unvaccinated members of the public not to dine at our hawker centres. Safe distancing enforcement officers will continue to selectively check on patrons who are dining in, and those found breaching VDS for the first time are liable to a fine of $300.

Since the start of VDS, NEA has taken 173 enforcement actions.

Andrew Low

Group Director

Hawker Centres Group

National Environment Agency