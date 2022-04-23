Forum: Safe distancing should focus on higher-risk groups instead

As someone who prefers to sit in common areas in air-conditioned malls to rest or have a quick bite, I've noticed people like me unfairly bearing the brunt of scrutiny from safe distancing ambassadors (SDAs).

I intermittently pull my mask down to take a sip or a small bite, only to have SDAs jump on me for every little perceived mask infraction.

These SDAs pay no attention to big groups of patrons at nearby food and beverage outlets who are unmasked and talking long after they have finished their meals. The risk of viral transmission is far more likely for these groups than for people sitting alone in a common area.

Perhaps it is time to phase out SDAs in malls entirely, as the focus of their enforcement makes little sense.

Williams Brock Ernest