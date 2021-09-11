Forum: Sad that some still think they should be treated better as they are rich

I was exasperated to read about the unbecoming behaviour of the two women caught for smoking outside a designated area (Duo who insulted auxiliary police officer fined $3k each, Sept 9).

It was inappropriate for them to harass enforcement officer Asyikah Suri Kamsari, who was doing her duty when she approached them about the smoking offences.

Their vitriolic remarks, such as calling on Ms Asyikah to talk to rich people nicely and ridiculing her salary, were uncalled for.

It is sad that there are still people who maintain the archaic mentality that they should be treated better just because they are well-off.

We live in an inclusive society and must be respectful towards others.

Regardless of personal background and social status, all of us have a right to dignity.

Singaporeans have been striving for a more gracious society and this is still a work in progress.

Hence, it is important that we have the human spirit to motivate us to value and respect others for what they are.

Jeffrey Law Lee Beng