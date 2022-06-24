Forum: Sad if communal experience of coffee shops is lost due to higher prices

Forum writer Jonathan Wong said that if people find prices at coffee shops unaffordable, "they can cook their own meals at home" (Not Govt's business to intervene in commercial decisions, June 22).

Gathering in coffee shops has been a tradition in Singapore for families, students, workers and especially seniors.

And it would be sad to see the day when many could no longer afford to do so due to the higher food prices as a result of coffee shops being sold for large sums, and have to eat at home.

Lee Yat Cheong