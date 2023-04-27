Forum: S’poreans have much to learn from the Finns

Perhaps we have much to learn from the Finns, who seem to have the secret to happiness (The Finnish secret to happiness? Knowing when you have enough, April 25).

I’m an HDB dweller who is content with what I have – a loving family, true friends who are there when I need them (and vice versa), close neighbours, and community facilities and activities for seniors such as community centres, free exercise classes and affordable workshops.

I’m a retiree, but am very grateful to be an adjunct lecturer at my former polytechnic so that I can continue to be engaged with students and contribute to society.

To me, humility and contentment are key to a gracious society, which is something we all strive to make Singapore to be.

Philomena Lee