Forum: S’poreans can figure out what they want without estate classification

National Development Minister Desmond Lee was spot on when he said the classification of public housing estates as mature or non-mature “affects both expectation and perception of availability, pricing and demand of new flats” (Review of HDB town classification likely to come with policy changes, Dec 11).

Let the Housing Board tell people where the new flats will be built, what types of flats, the prices of the flats, and what facilities will come with the development. Singaporeans are savvy enough to figure out what they want.

The main message should just be that public housing offers affordable habitats for people happy to have a permanent roof over their heads.

Thomas Lee Hock Seng (Dr)