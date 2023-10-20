Forum: S’pore can offer expertise in reducing packaging waste

Given the limited shelf life of Semakau Landfill, a survey to understand if companies can be held responsible for collecting and treating their used packaging is a good step (NEA looking at more ways to reduce packaging waste, Oct 16).

The report highlights some of the challenges that Singapore faces given its size and large number of imports.

However, these can be to our advantage, given the speed and flexibility with which Singapore operates.

First, since many items that are imported into Singapore go through a level of screening and have to adhere to import guidelines, it is easier to impose more stringent guidelines on the packaging aspects of items being imported.

For example, as a first step, we could discourage the use of harmful plastics like styrofoam in packaging, and then move towards limiting the percentage of virgin plastics being used in the packaging.

Second, innovation leads to reduced costs in the long run. Promoting new ideas and innovation in the areas of packaging and plastic reduction will go a long way in bringing competitiveness to Singapore. Just as Singapore can be an expert in water management despite having limited water resources, and share its expertise with other countries, it can also aim to become a leader in packaging innovations.

Third, we could increase infrastructure in the last mile towards recycling. More than 80 per cent of Singaporeans say they visit hawker centres at least once a week.

Customers are now returning their trays at hawker centres, but there is usually no way to separate the waste in most centres. The plastic containers for drinks are all dumped into general waste bins.

Ensuring hawker centres have more facilities to recycle plastics would help to bring change at the consumer level and lead to better results in the long run.

Prakash Natarajan