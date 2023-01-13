Forum: Run-off at water park caused by high water pressure

We thank Mr Lee Ser Wei for his feedback on water run-off from the Play@Heights Park in Toa Payoh (Huge amount of water wasted at playground, Jan 9).

PUB and Bishan-Toa Payoh Town Council conducted on-site checks and determined that the water run-off into the drain was due to high water pressure at one of the park’s water features. The town council has adjusted the water pressure to rectify this issue.

In Singapore, water plays and water features use potable water. They are designed as closed systems to facilitate recycling and conserve water.

James Koh

Chief Engineer

Water Supply Network Department

PUB, Singapore’s National Water Agency

Fen Ng

Manager

Corporate Communications

Bishan-Toa Payoh Town Council