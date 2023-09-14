Forum: RSAF open house brought back good memories

I wish to thank all the servicemen and women of the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) and their contractors – namely those behind the tentage and shelters, security, transportation and catering – for making the RSAF open house a success.

I attended the event on Saturday morning and was delighted beginning with the point of entry, as the queues for the security checks were seamless and orderly.

The aprons of the hangars that were temporary converted into event halls for the open house brought back good memories of when I served as an airman in the Singapore Air Defence Command and then the RSAF.

The static and flying displays were crowdpleasers, while the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) central band provided much listening pleasure.

I was disappointed that there were hardly any souvenir items to commemorate the event and take home as keepsakes. I suggest that T-shirts, caps, squadron plaques and badges be available for sale at future open houses, with proceeds going to charity.

Thank you RSAF for organising the open house, not only to showcase Singapore’s military assets but also the people who are committed to defending this tiny red dot.

Philip Bay Lee Meng