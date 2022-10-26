Forum: Rope in retirees with experience to conduct music lessons for seniors

I read the report about seniors taking up music lessons for the first time and concur that there are some benefits in doing so (Seniors take up music in pandemic downtime, Oct 23).

However, music teachers employed in music schools, who are highly qualified and have several years of experience, may be better utilised to teach young students taking music exams, rather than seniors learning an instrument for leisure.

Some retirees have basic music qualifications and some music teaching experience. They could be roped in as part-time teachers to conduct basic music lessons for baby boomers. I am sure many of these “senior students” would not be particular about having highly qualified teachers as long as the lessons resonate with them, and both senior students and teachers could enjoy playing songs of the same era.

Perhaps community clubs and even music schools could consider organising music classes conducted by seniors in the future. In addition to keeping senior music students active in their golden years, this could also provide a source of income for retired teachers.

