Forum: Room for improvement in digitalisation drive on public transport

Singapore is internationally recognised as having one of the best public transport systems in the world.

It has also thankfully mitigated many of the reliability and capacity issues in the last decade, and I have noticed efforts to increase digitalisation on the MRT system.

For these efforts, the Ministry of Transport and the transport operators deserve credit.

Nonetheless, there is always room for improvement and optimisation.

One area that can be improved is the number of digital displays at some MRT stations.

At some platforms on older lines such as the East-West and North-South lines, there are only one or two displays indicating when the next train is arriving. They cannot be seen from most positions along the platform. Moreover, some of the displays are too dim, especially in daylight.

Not all changes represent progress. In some new trains, words on the screens above the doors are difficult to see, especially due to the frequent transitions and superfluous images such as what attractions are near the upcoming station.

Regular commuters would surely be aware that Woodlands Community Club is near Woodlands MRT station without needing the screen to tell them.

Such screens should instead stick to their intended purpose of displaying the upcoming stops, which can be displayed in a bigger font size.

These issues are pertinent, especially for older commuters who may not have good enough eyesight to see the screens properly.

Investments in digitalisation should be functional.

Timothy Ang Li-Yang