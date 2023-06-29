Forum: Rocket team showed great spirit in overcoming setbacks

I am very proud of the achievements of Singapore Propulsion Lab, which won the third prize in an international rocket-building competition (S’pore team takes 3rd place in rocket contest despite last-minute scramble over US Customs issues, June 14).

The team, comprising eight members from three universities in Singapore, displayed an impressive never-say-die attitude.

Despite having little sleep, falling sick and encountering setbacks along the journey to the rocket launching site in California’s Mojave Desert, the team members were determined to get to the finishing line.

Team leader Dhruv Mittal said it was “unacceptable to have no solution”. This was the same indomitable spirit that our forefathers and past leaders had which saw Singapore through its early nation-building days.

I hope that younger Singaporeans will learn from this episode. We need more young people to have similar drive, perseverance and determination.

Foo Sing Kheng