Forum: Robust nursing services programme in schools can help foster mental health

Singapore’s national mental health strategy stands as a beacon of comprehensive and forward-thinking approaches to address the mental well-being of its citizens (Mental health a national priority, says DPM Wong; 28,000 more to be trained to help in community, Feb 7).

The nation has demonstrated a commendable commitment to fostering mental health awareness, providing accessible

services, and reducing the stigma associated with mental health issues. These initiatives contribute to creating a society where individuals feel supported and can seek help without fear of judgment.

However, amid the praise for Singapore’s mental health strategy, there is a lamentable oversight – the absence of due recognition for the pivotal role that school nursing services play in promoting mental health among the young.

Robust school nursing services are indispensable in creating a foundation for sound mental health.

Schools serve as crucial environments where students spend a significant portion of their formative years, and having qualified nurses can contribute immensely to identifying and addressing mental health concerns early on.

To fortify Singapore’s mental health strategy, it is imperative to acknowledge the symbiotic relationship between mental well-being and a well-structured school nursing services programme.

By integrating mental health education and support into school nursing services, Singapore can ensure a holistic approach that nurtures the mental health of its young population, fostering resilience and preventing potential issues from escalating.

Strengthening school nursing services will not only complement existing initiatives, but also enhance the overall effectiveness of Singapore’s commendable efforts towards a mentally healthy society.

Jerome Babate (Dr)