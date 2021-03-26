Forum: Robust ecosystem needed to develop top-notch artists and management

It is heartening to observe agencies from different sectors across the Government, arts and cultural companies and enterprises coming together to introduce a series of arts and culture programmes for Singaporeans.

As we focus on creating access to arts of different forms, and also a more sustained appreciation of the arts, I believe we should achieve artistic excellence that inspires.

Artistic excellence and creating access to the arts for the masses are two different issues.

In Our SG Arts Plan, one key strategic thrust is to "Inspire Our People - Singaporeans are empowered to create, present and appreciate excellent art".

But where will the creators of excellent art come from?

There are already reputable arts institutions to groom the local pool of artists and talents - the Yong Siew Toh Conservatory of Music at the National University of Singapore, Lasalle College of the Arts, Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts (Nafa) and School of the Arts.

Lasalle and Nafa will be uplifted to an arts university.

One of the university's missions must be to nurture local talents, groom top artistes and recognise the maestros.

These efforts will help create vibrancy in the arts scene, motivate arts practitioners more and spark off friendly contests to achieve excellence.

Singaporeans can be proud of our artists and arts groups winning international awards and being featured at leading arts venues and festivals around the world.

There is a need to redefine our arts ecosystem, to create a greater platform for professional artistes, artistic directors and arts managers. We do have many top-notch artists, such as the Cultural Medallion and Young Artist Award recipients.

It is heartening to know that a new gallery at the Arts House will be dedicated to Singapore's Cultural Medallion recipients and a national digital repository will be set up to document their contributions.

I hope something similar will be done for the Young Artist Award recipients.

Perhaps we could recognise our Cultural Medallion winners more during national arts events.

These winners could work closely with the different national arts flagship companies to groom and identify younger talents, and pass on their knowledge.

We will need to establish a robust ecosystem to develop top-notch artists and management, equipped with strategic and critical thinking, to groom and nurture the next generation of fine artists.

The arts scene in Singapore is evolving. We need more Singaporeans to engage and participate in the arts, and also to rethink how

Singapore can achieve arts excellence and fly our flag high in the international scene.

We not only need artists, but also qualified teachers, managers and directors to keep the arts scene vibrant and ensure its sustainability.

Terence Ho Wee San

Executive Director, Singapore Chinese Orchestra