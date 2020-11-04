Forum: Robinsons' fate a wake-up call for all retailers

The news of the shuttering of all remaining Robinsons stores is heartbreaking (End of a S'pore icon, Oct 31), but it is a sign of the times and a wake-up call for all retailers.

Our heyday as a shopping haven has long passed. High rental overheads have made our prices uncompetitive.

The coronavirus pandemic put the last nail in the coffin for many stores.

Then there is our dismal service levels. Robinsons used to have a reputation for great service provided by experienced middle-aged workers but after they retired, the younger generation of workers who took over did not match those standards.

The availability of online shopping has also decimated the bricks-and-mortar store.

It may be natural for people to go for the lowest prices, and retail shops simply cannot compete.

Some have no qualms about trying items in stores and then buying the same items online. This behaviour will sound the death knell of even the most beloved stores.

If we want Singapore to continue to thrive as a shopping and tourist hub, we must act fast. Competitive pricing and a greater emphasis on service must become part of the central drive by our Government to revive the industry.

We should heed the warning signs and take action, so that when travel resumes, we will be attractive to travellers, thereby ensuring that Singapore does not become a shopping backwater.

Peter Loon Seng Chee