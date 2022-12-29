Forum: Road signs regularly checked, those in unsatisfactory condition replaced

We thank Mr Wen Khai Meng for his feedback (Ensure expressway signs can be read from a distance at night, Dec 22).

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) regularly checks and maintains Singapore’s road infrastructure, including road signs. Those found to be in unsatisfactory condition, such as those that are faded or damaged, are replaced.

We also ensure the level of lighting on Singapore’s roads conforms to international standards of illumination.

In addition, roads signs are designed such that they reflect light from the headlights of cars without requiring illumination from other light sources.

In cases where foliage obscures road signs, we work with the relevant agency partner to take remedial action.

Members of the public can also play a part in fostering a safer road environment by reporting road defects or issues to LTA via the MyTransport.SG and OneService apps. This will allow us to investigate and rectify the issue more expeditiously.

Chandrasekar Palanisamy

Group Director, Traffic and Road Operations

Land Transport Authority