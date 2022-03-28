Forum: Risks to children will rise as Covid-19 restrictions are eased

The easing of Covid-19 restrictions must come as a welcome respite for many Singaporeans, but parents of young children find ourselves struggling more than before (Masks optional outdoors, but people urged to wear them, March 25).

Parents have relentlessly put up safeguards throughout this pandemic to protect their little ones. But these barriers are slowly crumbling with the changes in policy.

As the mother of an unvaccinated two-year-old, I wonder how I am to protect my child from Covid-19 now. From tomorrow, even going to the playground will be a risk.

Although the risk of children developing a serious case of Covid-19 is lower than for adults, which parent would want to risk her child being the unlucky one?

Like adults, infected children with no or mild symptoms can develop persistent, long Covid symptoms.

There is still so much that is unknown about the effects of Covid-19 infection.

Only time will tell, but should we move ahead assuming nothing detrimental will happen to our children?

Children are our future. Until they can get vaccinated, we should not let our guard down.

Fong Li Shan