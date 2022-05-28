Forum: Risk-based approach taken in regulating health supplements

We thank Mr Gary Teo Teck Chye for his feedback (Tighter regulation of health supplements needed, May 24).

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) takes a risk-based approach in regulating health products.

Health supplements are commonly taken to enhance health and are not meant to prevent, treat, cure or alleviate diseases or medical conditions. Their ingredients are generally recognised to be safe for consumption. Hence, a lighter-touch regulatory approach is adopted compared with medicines.

There are safety measures in place to safeguard public health. For example, medicinal ingredients are prohibited in the supplements, and the amount of heavy metals cannot exceed safe dose limits.

Dealers must ensure their products meet HSA's stipulated safety and quality requirements. Dealers must also ensure that the claims on their products are not false or mislead the public into believing that the products prevent, treat or cure diseases or medical conditions.

To further protect consumers, HSA performs post-market surveillance and monitoring. This includes monitoring adverse event reports, routine testing of products in the market and investigating feedback from consumers.

HSA will take necessary action to address quality or safety concerns detected with health supplements marketed locally. This includes working with companies to remove the products from sale, and taking enforcement action against unscrupulous dealers or illegal suppliers.

The public is alerted to harmful ingredients detected in health supplements via press releases and the HSA website. The five products which Mr Teo read about in the news were sold online and detected through HSA's safety monitoring measures.

Even with these safeguards in place, consumers should be cautious when buying health supplements. As a general rule, they should buy products from reliable sources like pharmacies, reputable retailers or websites with an established retail presence in Singapore.

Consumers should also be wary of products with exaggerated or misleading claims, such as "100 per cent safe" or "effectiveness guaranteed". Any health supplement that claims to produce rapid results to improve health should be viewed with caution. When unsure of the right product for a particular need, they should consult a doctor or pharmacist.

Lee Hui Keng

Director (Covering)

Complementary Health Products Branch

Health Products Regulation Group

Health Sciences Authority