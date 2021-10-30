Forum: Risk-based approach taken for country classifications

In his Forum letter, "Provide greater clarity on how places are categorised in border measures" (Oct 28), Mr Hui Weng Tat asked how the Ministry of Health classifies different countries.

We adopt a risk-based approach in our country classifications for border health measures. This is the same approach taken by many governments around the world.

The considerations are both quantitative and qualitative - including infection, vaccination, testing rates, and how countries and regions implement their public health and safe management measures.

The classifications are dynamic and may change depending on the local and global situation.

We will continue to review our border health measures as we reconnect Singapore safely to the world.

Tan Wei Ming

Senior Director (Special Projects)

Ministry of Health