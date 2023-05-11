Forum: Rising private-hire car rentals a burden on drivers

I was surprised by the news that in the first three months of 2023, there were only 1,884 new private-hire cars (PHCs) added to the vehicle population (Private-hire car population remains stable; less than 3% of COEs secured went to foreigners, May 8).

I have been a private-hire driver for more than five years. I have been renting a car from a private rental company and signed contracts with it on a yearly basis. When I had to renew my contract last November, the company said it had to increase the rental from $70 to $85 a day, due to the high certificate of entitlement (COE) prices.

I went to two other rental companies and inquired about their rentals. They all quoted similar day rates, also citing rising COE prices.

Ms Mariam Jaafar, a Sembawang GRC MP, was right to say in Parliament that private-hire firms have ways to pass on higher COE prices, and in this case, hirers like myself are bearing this higher cost.

It is bewildering that there were 1,884 cars added to the private-hire car population, which is only 2.5 per cent of the 74,861 population as at end-March. At the same time, the number of private-hire cars has remained stable since 2019. Yet, rentals have gone up by 21 per cent.

Transport Minister S. Iswaran said the Government will be studying “the effect of PHCs, if there is any impact, on the market”. I hope it will also look into the issue of rising rentals, which are a burden on drivers like me.

Chua Ming Seng