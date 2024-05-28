Forum: Rising prices of hawker food

I was surprised to read that a Singapore Department of Statistics study found that hawker food prices rose by only 6.1 per cent in 2023, as I believe the prices were understated (Hawker food prices rose by 6.1% in 2023, but cost pressures easing, May 26).

Consumers are aware that the price of hawker food, especially in 2023, rose by at least 50 cents to a dollar, amounting to an increase of at least 20 per cent.

Moreover, the food operators try to cut corners by reducing the quantity of food served, hoping that the customers will order a bigger plate and pay more.

The survey should look not only at the prices but also the quality of the food served.

We do not mind paying more for our food provided we get value for money.

Even after the price increase, it seems that there are fewer prawns in a plate of Hokkien mee and the quality of fishballs in a bowl of noodles has dropped.

Even the price of takeaway food containers has increased from 20 cents to 30 cents.

When consumers bring their own containers, the stallholders show their displeasure by asking the consumers to take off the lids and put back the lids themselves.

Harry Ong Heng Poh