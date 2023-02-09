Forum: Rigorous, regular enforcement checks conducted to deter overstaying

We refer to the letter by Mr Ang Ah Lay (Law enforcement agencies must do better to deter overstaying; Jan 31).

The law treats overstaying as a serious offence and the penalties are correspondingly severe – a jail term of up to six months, and a minimum of three strokes of the cane or a fine of up to $6,000. Arrested immigration offenders are also deported and barred from re-entering Singapore after sentencing and/or payment of fines.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) conducts rigorous and regular inland enforcement checks with other law enforcement agencies such as the Singapore Police Force to arrest offenders, including overstayers. This includes visiting the last known residential and employment addresses of foreigners who have remained in Singapore beyond the validity of their passes.

With the deployment of multi-modal biometrics checks in recent years, we have also been able to better detect foreigners with multiple identities or impersonated identities at our checkpoints and deny them entry. This minimises the risk of them entering Singapore and becoming immigration offenders subsequently.

We also take stiff actions against anyone who abets the offenders, whether knowingly or negligently. Harbourers or employers of immigration offenders face jail terms of up to 24 months and/or a fine not exceeding $6,000.

The public must also do its part to deter overstaying. Employers and home owners must exercise due diligence and ensure that a prospective foreign employee or tenant’s status in Singapore is legal, before offering employment or renting out their premises.

This includes checking their original immigration or work pass, cross-checking their particulars on their pass against their passport, and verifying the validity of their pass through the issuing authority’s website.

Members of the public should report suspected cases of immigration offenders to ICA at https://go.gov.sg/icafeedbackio

Patrick Ong

Head, Strategic Communications and Media Relations

Corporate Communications and Service Division

Immigration and Checkpoints Authority