Forum: Reward first people to report specific scam on messaging platforms

Scams on messaging platforms such as WhatsApp have become increasingly common in Singapore, and citizens should know how to spot and report them.

It is shocking that two in three Singapore residents are not reporting these messages (2 in 3 S’pore residents not reporting scams on messaging platforms: WhatsApp survey, Dec 11).

I regularly see public service announcements on TV on what constitutes a scam and how it can be identified. But the fight against scammers has to go beyond simply recognising scams, to actively reporting them to ensure our digital safety.

Perhaps the authorities could provide incentives such as discount vouchers or gift cards for the first people to report a specific scam.

This would act as additional motivation for Singaporeans to take action when contacted by fraudsters.

Choong Deng Xiang