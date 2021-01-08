Forum: Revive last year's cancelled concert performances

With the start of phase three of Singapore's reopening, which allows up to 250 people to attend concert performances, the Singapore Symphony Orchestra (SSO) and the Singapore Chinese Orchestra (SCO) should consider holding concert programmes that were cancelled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

I remember attending SSO's last concert on Feb 9 last year at Victoria Concert Hall and was impressed by how the Singapore Symphony Group adopted several efficient and systematic approaches in temperature screening of patrons before they entered the concert hall.

Many exciting SSO concerts planned for last year were cancelled, much to the disappointment of classical music lovers. I would suggest that these cancelled concert programmes be revived, subject to the availability of the soloists.

Foreign soloists can perform on ticketed online platforms.

An example of an online concert is the One World, One Family 24-Hour Global Virtual Concert held last June, performed by musicians worldwide, including those from the SCO. This delighted classical music lovers all over the world.

Dawn Chen Wenhui