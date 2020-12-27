Forum: Review under way to tackle no-shows for Active Family programme

We thank Ms Mok Wei Chi for sharing her experience participating in the Health Promotion Board's (HPB) Active Family programme (Free sports, health-related events blighted by no-shows, Dec 23).

We are aware that some participants who registered for the sessions that recently resumed with capacity limits did not turn up for the activities they had signed up for.

While we are heartened that the programme has been well-received, incidents of repeated no-show are strongly discouraged.

We appreciate Ms Mok's appeal to other programme participants to cancel their bookings if they are unable to attend the sessions. This is also in line with HPB's practice of sending reminders to registered participants to free up their slots for others if they are unable to attend the sessions.

Beyond the reminders, HPB is reviewing ways to deter repeated no-shows, including the possibility of imposing penalties. We are also looking into processes to ensure that, in carrying out the sessions, safe management measures can be adhered to should slots be released and on-site registration is facilitated - an important consideration to safeguard everyone's health and safety.

We thank Ms Mok and all our participants for their support, and we will continue to work with our programme organisers to facilitate participation in our programme.

Lee Eer Ling

Deputy Director, Physical Activity and Weight Management

Health Promotion Board